Thirteenth vaccination camp held at varsity, 2,004 doses administered

Nauni/Solan: The staff of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni were administered the second dose of COVID 19 vaccine on Wednesday.

220 doses of vaccines were administered to staff and their families at the University Gymnasium.

Vice-Chancellor getting 2nd dose of vaccine

University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal was among the university officers who got themselves vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine. This was the 13th vaccination camp held inside the university campus for the staff and students of the university in which 2,004 vaccine doses have been administered. These camps have been organised with support from the State Health Department.

“We are working in sync with the policy of the Central and State Government to get all the eligible persons vaccinated. Till date, all the faculty and staff of the university have been vaccinated with at least the first dose. The second dose vaccination has also been started from today and we are targeting a fully vaccinated university workforce in the coming days”, said Dr Parvinder Kaushal.

He lauded the role of the Health Department and all the persons involved in the vaccination drive at the university.

“We have ensured that the doctorate scholars residing in the campus including many foreign students, staff and their families along with the shopkeepers operating inside the campus have been vaccinated. The students residing at the homes have also been motivated to get themselves vaccinated so that everyone is in the position to come to the campus whenever the campus fully opens”, Dr. Kaushal added.