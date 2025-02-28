Shimla: Patwaris and Kanungos across Himachal Pradesh have begun a pen-down strike from Friday, bringing key land and revenue-related services to a standstill. As a result, people will not be able to obtain essential certificates or complete land registration and transfer procedures. The protesting officials have shut down Patwar Circles and will now sit in Tehsil offices, where they will only handle disaster-related tasks, while other services remain suspended.

The employees are demanding the withdrawal of the state government’s decision to introduce a state cadre system, amendments in the recruitment and promotion rules of Revenue Department officers, and improvements in workplace facilities such as computers and toilets in Patwar Circles. Despite forming a government committee to examine their demands, no decision has been announced yet, further escalating the protest.

The strike, which includes mass leave by Patwaris and Kanungos, is set to severely impact public services, including the issuance of Himachali, income, and farmer certificates, as well as land registration and mutation processes. Online services have also been halted, causing inconvenience to citizens who rely on these functions daily. The Patwari-Kanungo Federation has warned that employees handling additional responsibilities will hand over their office keys to Tehsildars if their demands are not met.

Federation President Satish Chaudhary reiterated that all work would be halted until the state government addresses their concerns. The Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officer Association has also extended its support to the striking employees, emphasizing their crucial role in land record maintenance, revenue collection, and implementing government schemes.

The union has urged the government to honour previous agreements made to address employee grievances. They have called for immediate implementation of the sub-committee’s recommendations to prevent further dissatisfaction among employees and ensure the smooth functioning of administrative work. Their key demands include expediting the promotion process, revising pay scales, granting special allowances for additional workloads, and improving workplace facilities.