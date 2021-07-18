Reckong Peo: A Border Road Organization (BRO) personnel has been washed away in Sutlej River in Kinnaur district after a truck he was traveling in plunged into the river.

The driver has been identified as Deepak Kumar (26), a resident of the Rewari district in Haryana.

According to the reports, the accident took place on Saturday around 3:42 PM near Kharo on National Highway -5 when he lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the river.

He was on his way to Samdo village in Lahaul and Spiti district from Chandigarh.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot and started a search operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kinnaur SR Rana confirmed the report and said the search operation is going on.