Keylong: As many as 178 persons were rescued on Saturday from the flood-affected Lahaul-Spiti district of the state.

As per the report still, 37 are stranded in Jahalma, 14 at Fooda and 15 at Shansha. Out of 10 persons missing in Tojing Nallah, bodies of seven persons have been retrieved and the rescue team is making efforts to recover the remaining bodies.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the flood-affected areas of Lahaul valley to take stock of the losses that occurred due to the flood in Tojing Nallah on 27 July in the Keylong Division of the district Lahaul-Spiti.

He inspected these areas with the team of district administration, BRO and ITBP.

CM also visited Shansha Nallah, where roads and bridges had been damaged on a large scale. He interacted with officers of the Border Road Organization and had discussions on the reconstruction of the bridges.

Jai Ram Thakur also interacted with the rescued persons including tourists and locals and enquired about their wellbeing. Later, he also held a discussion with officers of the District Administration at Kirting and was directed to assess the damages caused due to flood. He asked them to explore alternative roads till the main road was restored.

Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ramlal Markanda was also present with Chief Minister.