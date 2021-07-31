Fatehpur/Kangra: With a number of days left for the Fatehpur by-elections, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday made series of announcements evidently to woo electorates in party candidate favour.

The CM laid the foundation stone of nine developmental projects worth about Rs. 43 crores in Fatehpur Assembly Constituency. The Chief Minister announced the opening of Sub Tehsil at Rae and the construction of Saheed Samarak at Fatehpur.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania, MLA Indora Reeta Dhiman, Chairman, State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti accompanied Chief Minister in the Fatehpur.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election, claimed that under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur, the state has ushered in a new era of development and the Fatehpur area is also on the path of development.

Another local BJP leader Baldev Thakur, who had also contested the 2017 assembly election as an independent candidate also praised the leadership of Thakur and credited him for ensuring the development of the region.

BJP official candidate had lost the 2017 assembly election by a thin margin of 1284 votes. BJP Parmar was polled 17,678, while Congress Sujan Singh Pathania had received 18,962 votes. BJP rebel Baldev Thakur, who had contested the election as an independent, got 13,090 votes.