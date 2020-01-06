Himachal MyGov connects commoners with Government

MyGov enables to communicate, suggest or even register discontentment with government

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched Himachal MyGov portal today. The online platform aims to enhance citizen partnership with the state Government and vice versa. MyGov portal will enable people of the State to communicate, pitch their views, suggestions, feedback as well discontentment if any. The process is hoping to go a long way in strengthening public participation in the governance process.

The core idea behind MyGov Himachal portal is to increase public participation in governance.

Thakur said that the State Government will give due consideration to constructive criticism and synergizing all contributions for the betterment of the State and Country as well.

He said that MyGov Himachal Portal would bring Administration closer to people and ensure two-way communications between the Government and the People.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the salient features of MyGov Himachal would be Discussion, Tasks, Talks, Polls, and Blogs on various groups based on diverse governance and public policy issues.

Chief Minister also launched CM App on the occasion. Jai Ram Thakur claimed that App would provide first-hand and prompt information regarding various policies and programmes of Government framed for their welfare. He said the general public can also give their valuable suggestions for making the policies and programmes more effective and result oriented.

Agriculture and IT Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda said that people have all right to know about the policies and programmes initiated by the State Government for their welfare and development of the State.