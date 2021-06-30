Shimla: Undergraduate examinations of final year classes in all degree colleges of the state are set to be conducted from July 1 onwards. As many as 156 examinations centres have been set up throughout the state for these examinations. Around 35,000 students are expected to appear in these exams.

The examinations will strictly be conducted as per the Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

The decision to conduct the examination amid the pandemic has also irked Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists. Youth Congress and NSUI have demanded the government to cancel these exams and to promote undergraduate students. To express their displeasure Youth Congress under the leadership of its State President Nigam Bhandari sat on a two-day hunger strike outside the DC office, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla has extended the date of submitting examination forms for special chance to complete the degrees under RUSA system. The forms for the exam of BBA, BCA, BTA cannot be filled on or before July 8.

Recently, the university has granted a special opportunity to the students of session from 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 to complete their degrees.