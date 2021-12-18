Palampur: Gaddi (Shepherd) Nandu Ram has been selected for ‘National Breed Conservation Award- 2021.’

Nandu Ram will get the award under the individual category (small ruminants) for Gaddi goat breed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-NBAGR (National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources), Karnal.

The award will carry a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 along with a certificate of achievement.

Nandu Ram, a resident of village Band Vihar, Tehsil Palampur, District Kangra, will be conferred on 23 December in a special program at Karnal.

The ‘Breed Conservation Award’ has been initiated in 2017 by ICAR- NBAGR for conserving and maintaining the registered breeds of livestock and poultry.

Nandu Ram was one of a beneficiary of the ‘All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Goat Improvement-Gaddi Field Unit project’ in the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University. The project was implemented in the year 2011 at the university.

The University project had helped Nandu Ram to increase his flock strength from 70 to over 400 goats and sheep.

Prof H.K.Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University congratulated Nandu Ram for his hard work and dedication.