Shimla: In order to provide vaccination facilities to persons with disabilities (PwD), Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi on Tuesday has appointed Commissioner, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Executive Officer of Municipal Corporation, Secretaries of Nagar Panchayats and Block Development Officers of the concerned areas as Nodal Officers.

These Nodal Officers will cooperate with the Councillors, Pradhans, Block Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, non-political organizations and voluntary organizations to ensure the vaccination of PwDs.

DC Shimla has also directed District Vaccination Officers and BMO to set up vaccination centres near the homes of PwDs.

He said that the Councillors or Pradhan of the area concerned would ensure the vaccination of such persons living in that area. They would also ask the District Vaccination Officer or Block Medical Officer and Senior Medical Officer or Tehsil Welfare Officer about the special arrangements and availability of slots to be made for the vaccination of PwDs.

“Persons with disabilities who have not yet been vaccinated can contact the Councillor, Pradhan or ward member of their area,” said Negi.

“In case of any inconvenience, you can contact the district helpline number 1077. District Emergency Operations Centers will coordinate with the elected representatives to ensure vaccination” he added.

He said that the District Welfare Officers would cooperate with the Councillors and Pradhans to provide the latest information to PwDs and to set up Home Covid Vaccination Center.

DC has also directed the Chief Medical Officer Shimla to provide necessary assistance to District Vaccination Officer, Block Medical Officer and Senior Medical Officer in this regard.

He further said that the Sub-Divisional Officer will monitor and supervise this work.