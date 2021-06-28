Hamirpur: Union Minister of State Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the roadmap for mission repeat in 2022 has been prepared in the recent party meeting that was organized in Dharamshala.

While addressing the media in Hamirpur, Thakur said that no one is disappointed or upset with the work that has been done by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur rather everyone is happy.

He said that the opposition parties have tried to spread misinformation amid the pandemic which is condemnable. Thakur accused Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal of spreading rumours of lack of oxygen, and that leads to a decrease in the supply of oxygen to other states which killed many people.

He also said that Pakistan is in panic mode after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country will not be tolerated and India will give a befitting reply if such activities will happen” he added.

He said that today prices of petrol and diesel have increased which has resulted in slight inflation, however, the government is trying its best to control the inflation.

He further said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had approved as many as 69 National Highways for Himachal but then Congress government had not prepared the Detail Project Reports (DPR) for three years.

“The DPRs were prepared during the regime of present state government and tendering process is going on” said Thakur.