The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered faster processing of land mutation cases by directing the Revenue Department to take up applications two to three times a month. Earlier, land mutation was processed only once a month, often leading to delays for applicants.

The decision aims to reduce waiting time for people after land registration. Although revenue records in the state have been digitised and land registration and mutation services are available online, many applicants continue to submit mutation requests with physical documents.

Keeping this in view, the government has instructed Patwaris, Kanungos and Tehsildars to fix two to three specific dates every month for mutation work. On these designated dates, applicants will visit their respective Patwar circles, where Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars will process the cases.

After land registration, applicants are required to apply separately for land mutation. The process generally takes about a week. The Patwari first enters the registration details in the mutation register, followed by verification and signatures of the Patwari and Kanungo. Once these formalities are completed, the Tehsildar or Naib Tehsildar finalises the mutation on the scheduled date.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that while the system has been digitised, many people still rely on physical paperwork. To facilitate such applicants and ensure the timely disposal of cases, the government has now made it mandatory to process land mutation cases multiple times every month.