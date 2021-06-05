Shimla: Mobile health and wellness centre, ‘Jeevan Dhara’ is proving to be a true lifeline express in Himachal Pradesh by providing healthcare services at the doorstep of the people living in the remote areas.

National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh, Mission Director Dr. Nipun Jindal said here today that Jeevan Dhara was envisaged by the state government to provide a complete range of health care services for people living in remote, inaccessible, un-served and underserved areas mainly with the aim of taking healthcare service to their doorsteps.

He informed that 10 Jeevan Dhara Medical Mobile Units have been providing services of medical consultations, screening the population for hypertension, diabetes and cancers and diagnostic services. All the requisite drugs and supplies were available in the Jeevan Dhara.

Pic: Conducting COVID testing in the field through Mobile health & Wellness Center – Jeevan Dhara.

Nipun Jindal further added that the Jeevan Dhara also provides routine Antenatal checkups besides outpatient services in the area of operation and till 21 March, 18,064 patients were checked and 9833 tests were done.

“In the Covid pandemic, these mobile medical units are playing a vital role in the state. These mobile vans have now been deployed under Covid-19 for RAT testing as well since the second week of May 21,” he said, adding that till 30 May 2021, 5267 Covid tests have been performed by Jeevan Dhara in 7 districts of the state.

This has been one of the most successful interventions to provide services in hard-to-reach areas of the state, he added.