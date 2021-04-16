Shimla: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has said that DNA tests report of the accused of infamous Gudiya murder and rape case proves that he has committed the crime.

CBI said this in the court of Sessions Judge Rajiv Bhardwaj during the hearing of the case. The accused Neelu, a lumberjack was also presented in the court.

During the hearing, the lawyers argued over the credibility of DNA samples and testing conducted by CBI.

Also Read: Former CM demands reinvestigation into Gudiya Rape and Murder case

Defendant lawyer MS Thakur has alleged that CBI is trying to save someone else by framing Neelu. He said that DNA samples take by CBI are doubtful. He said that CBI took DNA samples before the arrested of the accused and even kept the seal of the samples in its possession.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court posted the matter for April 28.

On July 4, 2017, Gudiya (16), student of class X went missing after she was on her way to her home from school in the evening. She daily used to come back to her home from school with her brother and other schoolmates but on that particular day she went alone.

Also Read: Mother moves High Court for fresh CBI probe

On July 6, 2017 her dead body was found in a ditch in nearby forest while her clothes, empty liquor bottles and other things were found scattered aound the spot. The autopsy revealed that she was raped and then murdered.

Initially, five suspects were arrested by the police. One suspect named Suraj died in police custody in Kotkhai.

The incident infuriated local residents triggered massive protests and unrest in the area. The state government later handed over the matter to CBI who arrested Neelu. Her case also became main agenda of 2017 Assembly elections in the state.