New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Himachal Pradesh chief secretary to ensure the removal of encroachment on government land at Narkanda in Shimla district.

Acting on the plea of a Shimla resident Sher Singh alleging illegal encroachment on the government land, NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in view of the long delay which has already taken place, irrespective of the question whether the land is a forest or non-forest government land, the state authorities must ensure further action.

“We note that order dated August 3, 2019, for eviction, was passed under the H.P. Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act, 1971 but the same is not being given effect to on account of further orders which, in view of the report of the chief secretary are not sustainable,” bench ruled.

The bench further ordered Chief Secretary to monitor the matter and ensure compliance with rule of law and protection of the government property.