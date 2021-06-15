Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 321 fresh Covid cases, while 691 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Health department recorded 12 deaths of which three in Hamirpur, two each in Sirmaur, Kangra and Chamba, while one each has died in Mandi, Una and Solan district.

So far 3,394 have succumbed from the Covid in the state.

The total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in the State reaching 1,99,197, the State is witnessing a constant drop in the second wave. The second wave of Covid-19 is weaning down constantly for the past few days.

He informed that in Himachal Pradesh the 1st case of Covid-19 was registered in the month of March 2020. There were 3 new cases in the month of March which was increased to 18,459 in the month of November 2020. This was the time when the peak of the first wave was established. This followed a constant decline to 1109 new cases in the month of February 2021.

After the month of February 2021, there was a sudden rise in the positivity rate from 0.7 in February 2021 to 3in March 2021.The number of cases seen in the month of March 2021 4960 cases were confirmed.

The health department ramped up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent efforts to find out the positive cases in the community. In the second wave till now, number of cases reached to its peak value 91,043 in the month of May 2021 and the positivity rate saw its maximum high of 22.1 in the same month.

The second wave has been almost 5 times the size of the 1st wave. The maximum number of deaths in one month that was seen in the 1st wave was 320. However, in the second wave, it was more than 5 times higher. The State witnessed 1,643 cases succumbing to Covid-19 in the month of May 2021.