Shimla: To study the anticipated scenario of Covid third wave, the state government has constituted a Paediatric Task Force.

The state Govt, in its official statement informed that “as per the opinion of medical experts, the anticipated third wave may hit India in another 3-4 months and to tackle the third wave effectively the State Government has decided to constitute a Paediatric Task Force.”

“The Task force would study the overall scenario and give appropriate recommendations from time to time” official statement read and further added that the force would also study the availability of infrastructure in various PICU, M-NICU, SNCU, NBSU etc and draw up appropriate plans as per need for augmentation of machinery, equipment and Human Resources in the state.

The mass vaccination programme, which is currently underway for above 18 years of age group and by the next 3-4 months this segment would be largely vaccinated and another virus wave might leave the children vulnerable to the third wave of pandemic.