Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved to procure CT Scan 128 slice and MRI 1.5 Tesla Machines worth Rs. 20 crore in Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to add one labour room and operation theatre in the Makeshift Covid-19 Hospital at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk Mandi.

The Cabinet also decided to allow hiring dead body vans to all the Medical Colleges and Zonal and Regional Hospitals and hospitals with bed capacity of 200 and above.

“Forest department would provide free wood for cremation of corona deceased where forest rights are enforced and forest corporation would provide fuel wood in other areas” the Cabinet further decided and further allowed all Municipal Corporations to hire dead body vans.

The Cabinet also decided that no marriages would be allowed to hire marriage palaces, community halls and tent houses and outside catering and DJ/Band. Marriage would be only held in houses or Courts with the restriction of 20 persons. There will also be no procession of Barat.

The Cabinet gave its consent to fill up 219 posts of different categories on contract basis under National Health Mission in the State to provide better health care facilities to the people.