Shimla/Nahan: 300 LPM capacity PSA Oxygen plant in Dr Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College Nahan in Sirmour started functioning on Saturday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurated the Oxygen plant from Shimla today.

While speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that the Government has taken several initiatives to combat the COVID pandemic in the State. He said that to provide better health care to COVID patients and to meet the oxygen requirements of COVID-19 patients, the State Government has set up this PSA Plant at Medical College Nahan.

“Machinery for the plant was provided by the Government of India and the gas manifold plant, oxygen pipeline, civil and electrical works were carried out by the State Government by spending about Rs. 58 lakh,” CM said.

The plant was constructed with a total expenditure of Rs. 1.25 crore.

The plant would produce oxygen at the rate of 300 liters per minute (LPM) and has been connected to the oxygen pipeline of the 25-beded COVID isolation ward.

The Chief Minister announced to install another 1000 LPM capacity PSA oxygen plant for Nahan Medical College to meet out the demand of oxygen.