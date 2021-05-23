Shimla: 21,539 persons have registered themselves for the third day of vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group in the state. The Vaccination drive will be held on 24th May 2021.
|Sr.No.
|Name of District
|No. of sessions on 24th May 2021 for 18- 44 years
|Total appointments booked
|1
|Bilaspur
|12
|1200
|2
|Chamba
|17
|1620
|3
|Hamirpur
|13
|1300
|4
|Kangra
|46
|4600
|5
|Kinnaur
|3
|300
|6
|Kullu
|14
|1400
|7
|L&S
|1
|20
|8
|Mandi
|31
|3100
|9
|Shimla
|27
|2700
|10
|Sirmour
|17
|1700
|11
|Solan
|20
|1999
|12
|Una
|16
|1600
|Total
|217
|21539
Health department spokesperson informed that the 217 vaccination centers have been established in the State.
To avoid unnecessary crowd at the vaccination centers, it’s advised to come at the vaccination centres as per their schedule only.
The vaccination will be given only to those who have booked their schedule on the COWIN portal beforehand.
The next date of vaccination for 18-44 years will be 27th May 2021 and sessions for that day will be published on the COWIN portal on 25th May, 2021.