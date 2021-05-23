Shimla: 21,539 persons have registered themselves for the third day of vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group in the state. The Vaccination drive will be held on 24th May 2021.

Sr.No. Name of District No. of sessions on 24th May 2021 for 18- 44 years Total appointments booked 1 Bilaspur 12 1200 2 Chamba 17 1620 3 Hamirpur 13 1300 4 Kangra 46 4600 5 Kinnaur 3 300 6 Kullu 14 1400 7 L&S 1 20 8 Mandi 31 3100 9 Shimla 27 2700 10 Sirmour 17 1700 11 Solan 20 1999 12 Una 16 1600 Total 217 21539

Health department spokesperson informed that the 217 vaccination centers have been established in the State.

To avoid unnecessary crowd at the vaccination centers, it’s advised to come at the vaccination centres as per their schedule only.

The vaccination will be given only to those who have booked their schedule on the COWIN portal beforehand.

The next date of vaccination for 18-44 years will be 27th May 2021 and sessions for that day will be published on the COWIN portal on 25th May, 2021.