New Delhi: Dismissing the plea against the ‘Central Vista Project,’ the Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the construction work of the Central Vista project to continue.

A Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed a plea seeking the temporary suspension of construction work on Central Vista Redevelopment Project, in light of Covid.

“Since the workers who are working at the project are staying on site, there is no question of issuing directions to suspend the work of Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project,” said the court, adding the DDMA in the April 19 order has not prohibited construction activity where labourers are residing on-site.

The Bench ruled that the ‘Central Vista Project, was a “vital and essential” national project.

The Court also termed the petition a ‘motivated petition’ and not ‘genuine public interest litigation,’ and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners.

“The legality of the project has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” added the court.