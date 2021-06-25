Shimla: All India Congress Committee Secretary and Himachal co-incharge Sanjay Dutt expressed displeasure over the neglect of Scheduled caste and other backward classes in Himachal.

“When Congress party comes to power in the state it will protect their interest and work towards ensuring that they get due respect in the society,” he said.

Had an invigorating interaction meeting with @INCHimachal SC Dept & Community Leaders, in presence of PCC Chief @KSRathoreINC & Veteran Leaders, focussed on issues & concerns of SC's.#Congress led by CP Soniaji & @RahulGandhi Ji is committed for the welfare & upliftment of SC's. pic.twitter.com/gubk08iDZE — Sanjay Dutt (@SanjaySDutt) June 25, 2021

Dutt is in Shimla on a 10-day visit to the state to hold meetings with various party leaders and workers.

He was received by the State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other Congress leaders at Party Office in Shimla.

While addressing the office bearers of Scheduled caste and other backward classes departments here on Friday, he underlined the need to work unitedly to strengthen the party in the state.

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former AICC Congress President Rahul Gandhi are concerned and committed for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste and other backward classes. It was due to this concern that Congress party had introduced various welfare schemes for their upliftment,” he said