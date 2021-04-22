Punjab gets 4 lakh more Covishield doses, reaches 54,000 daily testing

Chandigarh: In order to ensure quality care to COVID patients in the state, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, on Wednesday ordered an immediate ban on all the elective surgeries besides reserving 75 percent of beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients to help conquer the ongoing second wave effectively.

Chairing a meeting of the administrative secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police to review the current COVID situation here, the Chief Secretary urged the people to come forward for Covid vaccination as it was safe and the only way to defeat the pandemic.

Sharing the communique from the Centre that a consignment of 4 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine has been dispatched to Punjab, which will reach tomorrow, Mahajan directed the Health department to further ramp up the ongoing vaccination drive.

She also ordered the delivery of the ‘Corona Fateh Kit’ (medical kit) and food kit if eligible to every patient on the very same day he/ she tests positive.

Asking the DCs to ensure the updation of CoWin portal on a regular basis, the Chief Secretary said the regular updation of the portal will also help them to know about the exact status of the vaccine doses available.

“Vaccine wastage should be further brought down and Covaxin vaccination centres should be set up at district, sub-division and select private hospitals,” she instructed while emphasising the need to strategize vaccination centres in a manner so that at least 100 beneficiaries were covered per session.