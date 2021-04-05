Shimla: Octogenarian Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh exhorted electorates in the four Municipal Corporation to vote in favour of Congress.

He was to address a Congress rally in Solan today, however doctors advised him against participating in the rally citing health concerns in wake of spike in Covid-19 cases.

File Photo

Singh, in his message, said that the Congress party has always believed in the uniform development of the state without any discrimination.

The pace of development which the Congress party had set has stalled, he said, adding that today every section of the society, especially the youth in the country and the state is perturbed by the decisions and policies of BJP.

” The global pandemic has adversely affected the economy of the country and the state. On the other hand, the government has failed miserably to provide relief to the people,” he said.

Appealing voters to vote to strengthen Congress party, Singh said that their vote will give new direction to the politics of the state.