Shimla: Four persons have been killed while six sustained injuries in two accidents in Himachal Pradesh.

In first incident, two cousins were killed while their wives were injured after huge boulders fell on their car.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Sharma (43) and his cousin Prakash Chand Sharma (50) while the injured have been identified as Suman, wife of Sunil Sharma and Gulabi Devi, wife of Prakash Chand Sharma. They were residents of Sanat village in Kupvi Tehsil, district Shimla.

The mishap took place on Saturday on Kupvi-Daiya road around 3:30pm when they were returning to their village after attending a marriage ceremony at Deha village. When they reached Dhautali village, huge boulders fell on their vehicle, killing two of them on the spot.

Local residents informed the police. Police rescued the injured and recovered the dead bodies. The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC), Kupvi where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla has confirmed the report and said that police are conducting the investigation.

Another accident took place in Kangra district in which a couple was killed while four were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Satvinder Singh (44) and his wife Champa Devi (42). The injured have been identified as their son Yash (11) and their daughter Sarleen (15), Snehlata (45) and Rani Devi (44). They are residents of Mast Garh village in Jawali tehsil, district Kangra and were returning to their home after attending a marriage ceremony.

The accident took place on Saturday near Jaunta when Satvinder, who was driving the car tried to overtake a vehicle and their car collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction.

The collision was so intense that the front part of their car was completely destroyed. The impact killed him and his wife on the spot.

Police reached the spot after it received the information. The injured were rescued and rushed to Civil Hospital, Nurpur from where three of them have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda where they are undergoing treatment. Yash is still undergoing treatment in Nurpur. Postmortem of the deceased is being conducted.

SP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan has confirmed the report and said investigation is on.