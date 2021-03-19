Theog/Shimla: After bird flu in Kangra district, earlier this year, Shimla district has reported first case of bird flu.

According to reports, dead crows were found in Theog and surrounding areas, around 28 kms from Shimla city.

The local administration has put the area under surveillance after one of the samples sent for testing on 10 March, tested positive for Avian Flu.

SDM Theog, Saurab Jassal stated that reports of spotting of dead crows had come to light in Theog and Bharana areas and sample tested confirmed of Bird Flu.

He issued an advisory to the public of the area to follow precautionary measures laid down by the government of India and state government against Avian Influenza outbreak.

He also appealed the people to also maintain cleanliness and hygiene.