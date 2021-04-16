Shimla: IGNOU has extended the last date for submission of online application for its various Master’s/Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma/PG Diploma programmes for the academic session January 2021 upto 30 April.

IGNOU is providing free education in BA, BCOM, BSC and various Diploma Programmes for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community for the session January 2021.

Those interested to seek higher education through IGNOU programmes may login IGNOU Website for online registration in any programme for January, 2021.

For more information, student may contact nearest IGNOU Study Centre located in Government Degree Colleges in the state or IGNOU Regional Centre Shimla telephone No. 0177-2624612.