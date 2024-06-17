Shimla – The Congress party has announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Pushpendra Verma will contest from the Hamirpur seat, while Hardeep Singh Bawa will represent the party from the Nalagarh seat. The by-elections are scheduled to be held on July 10, with the results expected on July 13.

The by-elections are being held to fill vacancies in three assembly seats: Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra. These seats became vacant following the resignation of independent MLAs. While the Congress has declared candidates for Hamirpur and Nalagarh, the candidate for the Dehra seat is yet to be finalized.

Both Dr. Pushpendra Verma and Hardeep Singh Bawa were fielded by the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections, where they faced defeat. Despite the previous setback, the party has shown confidence in their potential to secure these crucial seats in the forthcoming by-elections.

The BJP has already announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections, fielding Independent Ashish Sharma for the Hamirpur seat, KL Thakur for the Nalagarh seat, and Hoshiyar Singh for the Dehra assembly constituency. The BJP aims to secure these three seats, solidifying its influence in the region. Meanwhile, the Congress is determined to regain lost ground and establish a stronger foothold in Himachal Pradesh politics.