Nagrota Surian: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated and laid foundation stones of as many as 21 developmental projects of HP Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag at a collective cost of Rs. 161.58 crores in the Jawali assembly constituency of Kangra district today.

Chief Minister announced to upgrade the Sub-Tehsil, Nagrota Surian to Tehsil.

He inaugurated three and laid foundation stones of 10 projects under HPPWD Division Jawali. He dedicated building of Government Degree College, Nagrota Surain worth Rs. 6.17 crore and opened Atal Adarsh Vidyalay, Kotla.

He laid foundation stones of link road from Karota Bantungli Shahid Sangat Singh House to be built at a cost of Rs. 3.66 crore, building of Government Degree College, Jawali at Rs. 5.00 crore, additional building of CHC, Nagrota Surian at Rs. 5.47 crore, additional block Civil Hospital Jawali at Rs. 6.42 crore, Rajol Anuhi Bagga road at Rs. 7.04 crore, Harnota to Jinjpur road at Rs. 5.55 crore, Giran Khad Nod Kut Jarpal Upper Amlela to Amlela road joining Amlela Ghar Jarot road at Rs. 4.03 crore, Sidhpurghar Bhallad road worth Rs. 7.43 crore, link road Manav Bharati School Nadholi to Rupata at Rs. 2.92 crore and Cow Sanctuary at Khabbal, GP Har worth Rs. 4.00 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of various Water Supply Schemes (WSS) to be completed by Jal Shakti Vibhag. These included augmentation of various WSS under Jawali Division at a cost of Rs. 40.77 crores, providing Lift Water Supply Scheme (LWSS) Ghar Jarot and other Multi Village Rural Water Supply for part of Nagrota Surian Block at Rs. 29.66 crores, providing Urban Water Supply Scheme, Jawali worth Rs. 15.76 crores, providing LWSS to partially covered habitation of census village Paloura Ludhiar etc. at a cost of Rs. 6.57 crores, LWSS to PC Habitation of village Palanth, Manara and Dehri worth Rs. 2.56 crores and LWSS to PC Habitation of census villages Sidhpurghar at Rs.5.89 crores.