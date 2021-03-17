Shimla: To sensitize the public about the power of recycling, Tetra Pak India together with Shimla Municipal Corporation donated 20 desks to the Government Senior Secondary School, Chotta Shimla on Tuesday.

The desks are made from recycled carton packages and have been donated as a part of Tetra Pak’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about waste segregation and recycling.

In addition, around 20 garden benches and 10 bins made of similar recycled cartons will also be installed along the Mall Road Shimla and other prominent locations.

The objective is also to inspire the public to consider used cartons not as a waste but as a valuable resource that can be recycled to turn them into useful items of daily use.

Urban Development, Town and Country Planning Minister Suresh Bhardwaj flagged off the donations by unveiling the first recycled bench on the Mall Road and also handed over the desks to the Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Chotta Shimla (Kusumpti).

Bhardwaj lauding the efforts of Tetra Pak and the Municipal Corporation Shimla expressed hope that the citizens of Shimla would come forward to strengthen the initiative.

Speaking about the initiative Tetra Pak South Asia, Director Sustainability, Jaideep Gokhale said, “Tetra Pak has been promoting the recycling of carton packages for many years, including the donation of thousands of recycled items to beneficiaries accross the country.”

The Tetra Pak cartons are paper-based, recyclable and have the lowest carton footprint among all other packaging materials used for similar food products and hence it comes up to be a positive choice, he added.

” The segregated used cartons from the waste also ensures that the waste pickers earn an additional livelihood and the used cartons from the waste gets recycled into many useful items like benches, desk, bins, roofing sheets and many other useful items,” he said.

Donating such recycled products to the local community is a great way to showcase, how simple conscious act of waste segregation and recycling can create a positive ripple effort on the community, he added.

He expressed hope that the citizens of Shimla would join in with this endeavour to bring about a long-term positive change.