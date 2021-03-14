Una: Despite tall claims of administration, illegal mining of sand and gravel in the Swan River in the Una district is unabated.

A large number of tractor trolleys and heavy machinery are a common sight at the river. Today only, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has shared pictures of Swan River on social media, which is narrating the actual story.

Agnihotri, in his caption of social media, has questioned the intension of the state government. He alleged that the mining mafia has crossed all limits. Questioning the role of local administration, Agnihotri surprised by the silence of the police and mining department and asked to clarify what they were doing when the mining mafias were extracting sands from the river and carrying on thousands of tippers.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up an independent five-member committee, headed by a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Jasbir Singh, to check illegal mining at Swan river. The committee is directed to give an independent report.

Rampant illegal sand mining is unabated in the Swan River. Unscientific mining of sand and gravel in the river was causing constant danger to the river and its channelization project. Locals have, many times, raised complaints about it, but so far failed to catch the eye of the administration.

Picture: Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri’s FB page