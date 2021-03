Shimla: Amit Kalthaik has topped the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) exam.

The result of the HAS- 2019 was declared by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Saturday.

Amit hails from Chopal in Shimla district. His father was a banker and his mother is a homemaker. Amit’s sister is a doctor at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital.

Amit has studied engineering from JP University in Solan district.