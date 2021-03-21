Shimla: In continuation with the efforts to arrest the spread Covid-19, the Himachal government had issued fresh guidelines, wherein ‘No Mask- No Service’ policy has been imposed.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary on Sunday, No Mask- No Service’ policy will be observed with immediate effect and people with face cover or mask will only be allowed to board public or private transport and to enter hospitals, temples, langar halls, schools, colleges, government offices, private establishments for availing any services or goods.

While the existing fairs or Melas will be winded up by March 23, after which there will be a ban for such events.

All gatherings be it social, political, cultural and other gatherings will have to be organized with the prior permission of the District Administration after March 25.

These gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 50 percent capacity or 200 and SOPs like social distancing and wearing mask is to be strictly implemented.