Shimla: The public of Shimla district will no longer need to visit the Deputy Commissioners office to seek permission for various public centric activities.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Negi on Saturday launched ePermission app and now citizens won’t need to visit Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla for applying for permission to stage Dharnas, rallies, religious events, school functions, film shooting, band in marriage and vehicle to transport materials.

District Administration grants permission for various activities and events to citizens, as well as NGOs and other organisations.

Through this app, people will be able to apply and know the status of their application. The Authority will forward the application online to the police for verification and after getting NOC from the police, the application once again will be received by the district administration. The administration will then either approve or reject it and citizens will be able to know the status of his application and they will be able to download the approval letter.

Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Prabha Rajiv and District Information Officer Pankaj Gupta were also present during the occasion.