Shimla: The COVID vaccination drive in the State of Himachal Pradesh is progressing at a satisfactory pace, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Rajiv Saizal said here on Saturday.

Health Minister informed that to date 63,890 Health Care Workers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The State has achieved the target of more than 75 percent vaccination of the Health Care Workers and is amongst the only nine States and Union Territory in the country to have achieved this figure.

Minister further informed that the Districts have been asked to achieve the complete target of first dose of vaccine by 20th February. Meanwhile, second dose of COVID vaccine to the Health Care Workers who have been administered the first dose has been started from 13th February 2021 and against the target, Himachal has made an achievement of 85 percent which is the highest in the Country as per review done by Government of India, Minister added.

Dr. Saizal further said that to date 28,840 Front Line Workers have been vaccinated which is 56 percent of the target and as per the expected coverage for the achievement of vaccination of first dose of Front-Line Workers by 1st March 2021.

The percentage of Adverse Event Following Immunization is close to 0.5 percent and since the vaccine is totally safe, everybody who has been registered for it should come forward and get the same.