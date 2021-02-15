Senior leaders GS Bali, Kaul Singh Thakur in the list; Names of Sudhir Sharma, Butail, Prakash Chaudhary, Pawan Kajal Missing

Shimla: Gearing up for the forthcoming elections for the four Municipal Corporations of Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan and Palampur, the opposition Indian National Congress has appointed committees of observers.

Kuldeep Kumar, Chander Kumar, Sukhwinder Sukhu and Rajesh Dharmani have been inducted as observers of the Dharamshaal Committee. Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Jagat Singh Negi were given responsibility of newly created Palampur MC.

Rajinder Rana, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Mohan Lal Brakta and Kewal Singh Pathania will oversee the party activities in Solan Municipal Corporation, while G.S Bali, Vikramaditya Singh, Sunder Thakur and Vinod Sultanpuri have been assigned the task of looking after the poll management in Mandi Municipal Corporation.

Rajeev Shukla, AICC in-charge, in an official statement, stated that the Committee of observers would formulate the poll strategy and recommend the names of candidates and organize the entire election in the assigned area.

Committee of observers will be authorized to appoint election committees at the local level, consisting of district Congress committee presidents, MLAs and other important leaders, notification read and further dictated that the president of the local frontal organisations should also be included in the local committees.

State party president Kuldeep Rathore and Congress Legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri will coordinate with committees of observers, while Rajneesh Kimta, general secretary and in-charge Organisation would be assisting Congress president and CLP leader for smooth Coordination, notification further read.