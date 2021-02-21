Mandi: Four persons were killed and five others grievously injured in a road accident on Pandoh-Bhakli-Kalhani road on Saturday evening near Kalhani in the Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of the Mandi district.

As per the information, 12 persons were travelling in a jeep when at Kashaud it was suddenly hit by a landslide and it fell into the gorge.

Photo: Roop Singh Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Jai Ram Thakur today visited the Zonal Hospital, Mandi to enquire about the well-being of the injured. He directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

He announced Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased in this ill-fated accident.