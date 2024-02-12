In a significant move to uplift the sports culture in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to bring new Sports Policy. The policy aims to provide robust support to athletes and nurture emerging talent within the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed the government’s commitment to elevating the status of sports in Himachal Pradesh. He emphasized the necessity of offering adequate resources and facilities to athletes, stating, “To enable budding athletes to sharpen their skills and excel in their respective disciplines, a new Sports Policy is set to be unveiled.”

One of the key focal points of the proposed sports policy is a substantial increase in the prize money awarded to athletes achieving success on the international stage. Chief Minister Sukhu believes that this measure will not only serve as an incentive for excellence but also acknowledge and reward the tireless efforts of athletes representing Himachal Pradesh globally.

The State Government’s plans include significant investments to augment sports infrastructure and enhance facilities throughout the state. This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for athletes to thrive and reach their full potential. Himachal Pradesh has produced numerous sports personalities who have excelled at the international level, and the government is committed to further supporting and promoting their endeavours.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the news Sports Policy is a proactive approach aimed at nurturing talent, fostering sporting excellence, and positioning Himachal Pradesh as a hub for athletic prowess. The policy reflects the government’s determination to empower athletes, provide them with the necessary resources, and showcase the state’s commitment to the development of sports at both the national and international levels.