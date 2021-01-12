Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister claimed of wining 75 per cent BJP-backed candidates in the Urban Local Bodies polls.

Chief Minister Jai Ram, while talking to media on Monday, said that the BJP supported candidates have won majority of wards in Urban Local Bodies. He claimed

“BJP supported candidates has won 22 Nagar Parishads out of 29 and 18 Nagar Panchayats out of 21 which vindicate the faith of the people in the policies and programmes of the present State Government, who initiated numerous welfare schemes and development-oriented projects in the State”

On the other side, state congress has ridiculed the Chief Minister’s claims of winning 75 per cent seats and dared saffron outfit to contest poll on party symbol. State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore termed CM claims misleading and not based on facts.

Blaming BJP for tampering with reservation roster, Rathore further accused the BJP of using unfair means to sway voters in its favour.