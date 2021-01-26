Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has started winning against the COVID-19 as on Tuesday the state has recorded only 12 new positive cases.

7 districts have reported zero new case, while in Sirmour has reported 4 new Covid cases, Shimla 3, Kangra and Una districts 2 each, while Solan has report single COVID case today.

NHM has reported that 59 COVID patients have also recovered and now active caseload has dropped to 361 in the state.

The state has till now recorded 57,257 covid positive cases of which 55,919 have completely recovered, while 961 have lost their lives due to the COVID related health complications.