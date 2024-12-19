In a pioneering move, Himachal Pradesh will introduce QR codes to identify ballot boxes in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections. State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi announced this innovation during a high-level meeting in Bilaspur aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections.

Addressing officials, Khachi highlighted the significance of this first-of-its-kind initiative, which aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the electoral process. He emphasized the use of modern technology, including making election-related information, from nominations to results, accessible online through the State Election Commission’s portal.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nidhi Patel, District Panchayat Officer Tilak Raj, and other district-level officials, including SDMs and BDOs. Khachi urged officials to work diligently to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency.

To facilitate voter convenience, polling stations will be inspected by special committees to ensure all necessary facilities are available. The Election Commissioner directed that all polling stations be located on the ground floor to accommodate all voters, including those with mobility challenges.

Khachi also called for rigorous voter awareness campaigns. He instructed officials to use Gram Sabha meetings to facilitate the addition, deletion, and correction of voter names in the electoral rolls. Training for election staff was highlighted as a critical component of the preparation process.

A media cell will be set up at the district level to monitor media activities and ensure accurate dissemination of election-related information.

The Election Commissioner reiterated the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct, ensuring that voters can exercise their rights in a peaceful and fair environment. He directed officials to complete all preparations in a timely manner and to prioritize providing a seamless experience for voters.