Shimla: Lambasting the state government for inept handling of the pandemic in Himachal, State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has sought resignation of the Health Minister.

Addressing the media persons here on Monday, Rathore while taking a dig at the state government said that the observations made by Supreme Court and High Court on the Covid-19 crisis in Himachal have exposed the functioning of the government.

“The Health Minister Rajeev Saizal should tender resignation on moral grounds. The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had given the slogan ‘Shikhar ki oor Himachal’(Himachal heading towards the peak). Instead, the Covid-19 in the state is at its peak. The state capital Shimla has become the ‘Queen of Corona’,” he said, taking a jibe.

Both the apex court and the High Court have expressed concern on the rising Corona cases in the state, he said, adding that the state government has miserably failed to control the situation.

He accused the government for having adopted lax attitude in tackling the crisis.

Rathore said that he had suggested the state government to form a committee to deliberate on improving the state’s economy along with agriculture, horticulture, health, tourism that has been adversely hit, however the government has not paid any heed to it.

“The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur does not listen to anyone, he only pays attention to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah says and follows their orders blindly,” charged Rathore.

Talking about the countrywide ‘bandh’ called by farmers against the new farm laws, he said that the Congress party in solidarity with the farmers will hold protests at all district and block levels.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already extended support to the demands of farmers by visiting them in Punjab and Haryana and now Congress will fully support their ‘Bharat Bandh’, he added.

He appealed all the sections of the society to unitedly come out in support of the farmers.