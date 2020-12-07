Nestled amid the glorious mountains, Hotel Meridian Shimla is an epitome of comfort, luxury, and elegance. Overlooking an open valley down below, lush green forests in the vicinity, and snow-covered mountains towhead the west horizon, the hotel is all about comfort and pollution of bustling cities. This destination is great to spend quality time with your family.

The hotel is situated near Mall Road, Shimla – meaning a short walk after dinner takes you right to the historic Mall Road. You’ll get an easy access to enjoy the most celebrated walks in Shimla while enjoying the pleasant views and architectural heritage of the hill town.





Besides the grand architecture of the British era, you can witness the panoramic views of Himalayan mountain ranges. This will certainly offer you an unbeatable experience with a bag full of memories.

Woody aroma of deodar trees which you enjoy while sipping a hot cup of tea in your balcony room is an experience only Hotel Meridian, Shimla can offer.

It’s a budget hotel with ample amenities. It’s an ideal spot for people who want to immerse in the celestial wonders of nature while rejuvenating their body and mind.

Accommodations

Honeymoon Rooms

To make the stay of honeymooners an unforgettable experience, honeymoon rooms offer all basic to luxe facilities combined with the principles of modern details, honest materials and timeless wooden interiors. All rooms are valley facing with private balcony offering 180-degree panoramic view of the lush green valley.

Not to mention, rooms have a cosy king bed, LCD TV, dressing area, resting chairs, 24X7 hot and cold running water, mini-fridge, and much more.

Super Deluxe Rooms

The super deluxe hotel rooms have been decked up for a luxury stay along with all basic amenities, like large windows for wide valley views, coloured LCD, cosy king bed, dressing area, resting chairs, and 24X7 running cold and hot water.

Amenities

Indoor car parking

Valley facing rooms

Attached bathroom

Tastefully furnished rooms

24-hour running hot and cold water

Colour LCD TV with multiple channels

Travel desk

Purified drinking water

Laundry and dry cleaning services

Doctor on call

Safety and Hygiene

COVID:19 safety protocols and food hygiene are followed as per local government guidelines

Social distancing measures are present in the common areas

Guests from containment zones are not allowed

Shared resources in common areas are properly sanitized

Hotel staff is trained on hygiene guidelines

Guests with fever are not allowed

Hand sanitizer is provided in guest accommodation and common areas

Thermal screening is done at entry and exit points

Food

The hotel provides a decent menu, including Indian, continental, and Chinese cuisines. Food is fresh, delicious and served to the guests in their rooms or at the restaurant area.

Overall, the hotel is a budget hotel with welcoming vibes and friendly staff. Great location offers convenience of easy walking distance to central areas of the town.

How to book a room?

You can call the hotel staff at +91 98166 81121, 83518 81121 or email your query at [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also book the hotel through MakeMyTrip.com or Trip.com.

What guests say?

