Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested 332 new Covid-19 Positive cases on Tuesday and 4 patients have also died from the virus.

Shimla has reported 69 new positive cases, Mandi 59, Kangra 51, Solan 48, Hamirpur 20, Bilaspur and Una 19 each, Sirmour 18, Chamba 16, Kinnaur 7, Kullu 5 and Lahaul-Spiti district 1 positive case.

423 Covid patients recovered today as well of which 152 recovered in Mandi and 100 in Shimla district. Active cases in Mandi district also dipped below 1000 mark today as with 152 patients’ recovery now district has 981 active cases.

4 deaths were also reported in the state of which 2 deaths have been reported from Kangra district while one death each has been reported from Mandi and Hamirpur districts. Now 877 total Covid patients have died.