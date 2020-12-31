Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 163 Coronavirus positive cases on Thursday while 341 positive patients have also recovered.

The state has also report 3 COVID-19 deaths of which one death each has been reported from Shimla, Kangra and Una districts. Total COVID-19 deaths are now 922 in the state.

Kangra district has reported 39 new positive cases, while Shimla district has tested 34 new COVID-19 patients. Solan 19, Sirmour and Una have 17 each new virus cases, Chamba and Hamirpur 10 each, Bilaspur 6, Kullu 5, and Kinnaur and Mandi district have 3 each positive cases.

341 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and now state has 2615 active cases.

Now state has reported total 55,277 positive cases of which 2615 cases are active and 51,692 patients have recovered.