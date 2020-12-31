Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 163 Coronavirus positive cases on Thursday while 341 positive patients have also recovered.

The state has also report 3 COVID-19 deaths of which one death each has been reported from Shimla, Kangra and Una districts. Total COVID-19 deaths are now 922 in the state.

Kangra district has reported 39 new positive cases, while Shimla district has tested 34 new COVID-19 patients. Solan 19, Sirmour and Una have 17 each new virus cases, Chamba and Hamirpur 10 each, Bilaspur 6, Kullu 5, and Kinnaur and Mandi district have 3 each positive cases.

341 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and now state has 2615 active cases.

Now state has reported total 55,277 positive cases of which 2615 cases are active and 51,692 patients have recovered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR