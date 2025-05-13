Over 1.11 lakh students score above 90%, nearly 25,000 secure more than 95% marks

New Delhi – The CBSE has declared the Class 12 board exam results for the academic session 2024-25. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, marking a slight improvement of 0.41% from last year’s results.

A total of 16,92,794 students appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exams. Among them, girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 91.25% compared to 85.31% for boys.

According to the official data released by CBSE, 1,11,544 students scored above 90%, while 24,867 students achieved more than 95% marks. However, over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in the compartment category.

The CBSE also announced the Class 10 results alongside Class 12. This year, Class 10 students recorded an even higher pass percentage at 93.66%.

Students can check their results on the official CBSE website and other digital platforms.