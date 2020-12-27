Active cases dropped to 3834

Shimla: COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly as on Sunday the state has reported 158 new COVID positive cases.

Mandi district has reported 30 positive cases, Solan 25 and Kangra district has found 18 positive patients. Shimla district has also witnessed significant drop in the positive cases as district has reported 17 positive cases, while Chamba 16, Una 15, Hamirpur 11, Kullu 10, Bilaspur 8, Sirmour 6, Kinnaur 2 and Lahaul-Spiti has reported zero positive case.

610 Covid patients also recovered today and active cases dropped to 3834. 329 patients recovered in Mandi district 118 in Kangra, Shimla 70, Kullu 25, Sirmour 20, Chamba and Kinnaur 18 cases each, Una 6, Bilaspur 5 and a lone case has recovered in Hamirpur district.

The state has also recorded 6 COVID deaths of which 2 deaths have been reported from Shimla district, while one death has been reported from Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

State now has 54,438 total COVID cases, 49,650 have recovered and 907 patients have died from the virus in the state.