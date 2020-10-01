Strict enforcement of lockdown in Containment Zones till 31st October 2020

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. In these guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Ministry has permitted to open Schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions from 15th October 2020, in areas outside the Containment Zones.

Union Govt has given flexibility to the state government for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

For the opening of colleges and higher education institutions, Department of Higher Education (DHE) may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, based on the assessment of the situation.

However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from 15th October.

Under the new guidelines, Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Meanwhile, lockdown shall continue in the Containment Zones till 31st October. Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.