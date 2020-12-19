Shimla: Covid cases have crossed the 52,000 mark in the state. The state on Saturday recorded 385 positive cases and now total positive cases are 52,010 of which 5,966 cases are active, 45,138 patients have recovered and 858 patients have died.

Mandi district has reported 83 and Shimla has 72 positive cases. Kullu 41, Sirmour 33, Kangra 32, Bilaspur 31, Solan 24, Una 23, Chamba 22, Hamirpur 14, Kinnaur 8 and Lahaul-Spiti 2 positive cases.

Himachal Pradesh has also reported 3 Covid deaths today, Mandi, Kangra and Una have reported 1 each death.

390 positive patients have also recovered.