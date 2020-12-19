Want to spend your next vacation in a serene mountainous location? Snowland B&B is a great option for you. This cosy 5 BHK apartment in Shimla is the best destination for nature lovers wanting to vacay or work in the quietness of hills away from the hustle and bustle of cities.

Located in Talland, Shimla, this B&B apartment is near the historic Mall Road yet away from the chaos and clamour of the town. This idyllic homestay in the mountains is just perfect for nature enthusiasts who love greenery and spectacular sunsets from the spacious deck whilst sipping on a glass of wine.

This small but cute property in the hills promotes peaceful stay while breathing in the fresh mountain air that rejuvenates your mind, body and soul. It is a great place for the time when you want to escape the world.

Accommodation at Snowland B&B

It is a 5-BHK apartment with deluxe rooms and a private kitchen. Each room is well-furnished with a double bed, chairs, carpets, and other accessories. Not to mention, the apartment has all the essential amenities such as TV, electric kettle, toiletries, heating, and more.

Snowland B&B tariff: Rs 1,800 per night

Snowland B&B location

Amenities available at Snowland B&B

Attached bathroom

Well-equipped kitchen

Parking

Big living room

LED TV

Free Wi-Fi

Luggage storage

Electrical sockets

Doctor on call

Luggage assistance

Caretaker

Multilingual staff

Room service

Bellboy service

Housekeeping

Food served at Snowland B&B

To kill your hunger pangs, the homestay serves freshly cooked delicious food to the guests. If you want to order something not mentioned on the menu, guests can order food online from nearby restaurants.

Safety and hygiene followed at Snowland B&B

All safety protocols directed by the government are followed at the B&B

Contactless check-in and checkout

Cashless payment available

Each room has face masks and hand sanitizer

Al physical distancing rules are followed to combat coronavirus.

No shared menus, stationery, newspapers, or magazines are provided to reduce the risk of COVID-19 virus spread.

First-aid kit available

Access to health care professionals

Cleaning and sanitizing facility for each room

How to book your stay at Snowland B&B?

You can book your stay at Snowland B&B through HP Helpline Tourism Pvt Ltd. Contact number: +91 9830626770 or +91 9816026770. Email: [email protected]

What guests have to say about Snowland B&B?

1) I really liked the location where this B&B apartment is located. The surroundings are very peaceful to work or relax without any disturbance. Moreover, the beautiful views from the windows are simply outstanding.

2) I went to this B&B at the time of the coronavirus outbreak and I must say that the staff strictly follows all the measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread. It’s indeed a great place to stay at this time when the whole world is combating a novel virus outbreak.

3) The location of the B&B apartment is amazing. Even the cleaning staff is sincere at work. However, the food served to use at the apartment was not that great. So, I had to order something else from a nearby restaurant.

4) The apartment is situated in a peaceful location, away from the noisy cars and people. Even parking service is available, so you don’t have to worry about parking your car on the road – which is a huge problem in Shimla.

5) This is a cosy and spacious apartment for a memorable family stay. But the restaurants at the Mall Road don’t offer food delivery service to this area. However, there are some nearby restaurants where you can order food.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of HP Helpline Tourism by TNH.