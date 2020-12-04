Shimla: As per report, five staff members of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh have been tested positive for COVID-19. 1 retired IAS officer and a personal security member of the Congress Veteran leader are among the infected.

As a precaution, health department has taken a sample of Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh. The reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in the state is on the rise, as today 803 people were tested positive for the COVID 19. Shimla again recorded highest 235 positive cases, while Kangra district test 145 positive cases and Mandi district has found 110 COVID cases. Bilaspur 70, Kullu 55, Chamba 41, Kinnaur 38, Solan 37, Hamirpur 27, Una 22, Sirmour 13 and Lahaul-Spiti district found 8 positive corona cases.

578 patients also recovered from the Corona and now state has 8300 active corona cases.

Himachal Pradesh also reported 13 Covid death, 8 death have been reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths each from Kangra and Kullu districts while one death has been reported from Mandi district. Now 698 have died from the covid related complications.

Total 5,51,239 persons have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till Thursday of which 5,06,872 persons have been tested negative while results of 1670 samples are awaited.